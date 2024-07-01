United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $17.43

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.43, but opened at $17.08. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 551,793 shares traded.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 285,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

