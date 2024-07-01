United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $324.98

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $324.98 and last traded at $323.56, with a volume of 67541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $318.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UTHR. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.22.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $1,394,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,302.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $1,394,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,302.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $835,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,344 shares of company stock worth $32,426,462. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

