Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Short Interest Down 14.4% in June

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the May 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Universal Music Group Trading Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:UNVGY opened at 14.82 on Monday. Universal Music Group has a 12 month low of 11.02 and a 12 month high of 15.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of 14.78.

Universal Music Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.0934 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Universal Music Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

