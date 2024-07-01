Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.82. 473,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,358,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $96,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,255,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,465,000 after purchasing an additional 238,424 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth $3,980,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,006,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,245,000 after purchasing an additional 118,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 996,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 262,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

