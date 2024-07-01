US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.81

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.81 and last traded at $49.81, with a volume of 419066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.02.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $49.95.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 37,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

