US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.81

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.81 and last traded at $49.81, with a volume of 419066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.02.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $49.95.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%.
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
