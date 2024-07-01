Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $172.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $4,263,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 68,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 36,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 40,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,098,000 after purchasing an additional 133,689 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $156.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

