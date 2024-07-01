Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $7.01

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.01, but opened at $7.40. Valneva shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 4,771 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VALN. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Valneva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Valneva

Valneva Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $520.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 2.20.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a negative net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.