VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Gap Down to $17.11

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.11, but opened at $16.70. VanEck BDC Income ETF shares last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 82,121 shares.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck BDC Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 545.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,647 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 908,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 51,991 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 103,466 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 706,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 193,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth $7,782,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

