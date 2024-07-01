VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,271,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 84,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $25.52.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

