Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Down 17.6% in June

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $96,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

VWOB opened at $62.91 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.3169 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.