Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Gap Down to $73.41

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.41, but opened at $71.27. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF shares last traded at $71.36, with a volume of 149,503 shares traded.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.92.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

