Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $71,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 107.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.51. 103,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,172. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $176.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.15.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

