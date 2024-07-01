Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,638,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 6.4% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Diversified Trust Co owned about 0.55% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $213,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.70. The company had a trading volume of 623,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,104. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.44.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
