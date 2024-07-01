Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,638,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 6.4% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Diversified Trust Co owned about 0.55% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $213,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.70. The company had a trading volume of 623,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,104. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.44.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.