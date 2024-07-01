Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $117.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

