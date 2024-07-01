Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is RHS Financial LLC’s 9th Largest Position

RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.2% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,621 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after buying an additional 6,238,875 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,601,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,793 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,517,054. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

