Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Boosted by Seaside Wealth Management Inc.

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 694,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 14.9% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $34,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $129.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

