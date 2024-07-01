Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,669,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,531,000 after purchasing an additional 449,639 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,177 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,098,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,760,000 after acquiring an additional 374,702 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,405,000 after acquiring an additional 780,104 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,608,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,703,000 after purchasing an additional 64,803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $66.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

