Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $374.88. The stock had a trading volume of 569,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,554. The company has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $353.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $380.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

