Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $373.94. 431,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,454. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $380.26. The stock has a market cap of $128.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.49.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.