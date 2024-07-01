Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Boosted by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $118.60 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.13. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

