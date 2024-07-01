Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $576.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,512. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $539.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.70. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $593.10. The company has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

