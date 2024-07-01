Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Raised by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,150,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,718,000 after purchasing an additional 925,367 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,700,000 after purchasing an additional 706,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,504,000 after acquiring an additional 540,234 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $76.76.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

