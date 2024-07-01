Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1787 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

