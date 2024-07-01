Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $59.67.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.