Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the May 31st total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 93,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 422,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $335,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $81.28 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.04.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

