Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Holdings Cut by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $249.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.13. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $252.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
