Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.74. 76,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,613. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

