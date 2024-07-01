Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VOE stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

