Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 425,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 1,496,755 shares.The stock last traded at $45.03 and had previously closed at $45.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

