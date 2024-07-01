Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.9% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,579. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.