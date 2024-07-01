Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VONG stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $94.12. The company had a trading volume of 440,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,760. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $95.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average is $84.80. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.