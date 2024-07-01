Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the May 31st total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,086,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Bakala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 118.0% in the first quarter. Bakala Capital Management LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 417,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 122.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 56,130 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VCSH opened at $77.28 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.258 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

