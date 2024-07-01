Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $889,000. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

