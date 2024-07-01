Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after buying an additional 191,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,551,000 after acquiring an additional 95,988 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,621,000 after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,954,000 after purchasing an additional 92,176 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $218.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

