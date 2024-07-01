Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 199.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.03. 100,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,152. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

