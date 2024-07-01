Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.2% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,584,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $182.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

