Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $180.76. The stock had a trading volume of 227,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,499. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

