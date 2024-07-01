Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 55.3% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $500.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $485.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $505.74. The stock has a market cap of $453.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

