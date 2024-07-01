Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Holdings Cut by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOV stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.60. 22,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,423. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.31. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $90.33.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

