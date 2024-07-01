Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 61,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 295,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,729,000 after buying an additional 45,320 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $267.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,112. The company has a market cap of $401.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $270.41.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

