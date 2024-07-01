Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

VTI stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.87. The stock had a trading volume of 972,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $270.41.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

