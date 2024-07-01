Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Increased by Skyline Advisors Inc.

Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 11.9% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 61,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 295,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,729,000 after buying an additional 45,320 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,689,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $267.37. 825,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $270.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

