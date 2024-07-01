Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Bought by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor comprises 2.4% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 260,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Trading Up 1.1 %

VFVA opened at $113.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $681.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.39.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.