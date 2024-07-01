Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 5.5% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after buying an additional 119,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after acquiring an additional 226,171 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,988,000 after purchasing an additional 106,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $160.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.33. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

