Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $250,488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,398,000 after acquiring an additional 603,175 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,575,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,045,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $160.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.33 and its 200-day moving average is $156.33. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

