Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $160.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.33.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

