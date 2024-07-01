Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Short Interest Update

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericity

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vericity stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Vericity as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Vericity Price Performance

NASDAQ:VERY opened at $11.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. Vericity has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity ( NASDAQ:VERY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter. Vericity had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 7.59%.

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

Featured Articles

