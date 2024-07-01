Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Short Interest Update

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the May 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 925,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Verra Mobility Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $27.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $28.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. The company had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.78 million. Research analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verra Mobility

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $477,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Verra Mobility news, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $237,461.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,421.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,993 shares of company stock worth $736,974. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth approximately $78,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,297 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,439.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after buying an additional 1,596,194 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,676,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,659,000 after buying an additional 1,474,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at about $26,218,000.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

