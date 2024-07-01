Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Short Interest Update

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the May 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 925,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Verra Mobility Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ VRRM opened at $27.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $28.45.
Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. The company had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.78 million. Research analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verra Mobility
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth approximately $78,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,297 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,439.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after buying an additional 1,596,194 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,676,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,659,000 after buying an additional 1,474,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at about $26,218,000.
About Verra Mobility
Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Verra Mobility
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.