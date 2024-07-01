Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Up 26.5% in June

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

