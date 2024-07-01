Vicus Capital Acquires New Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 128.3% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NYSE NWG opened at $8.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

