Vicus Capital Makes New Investment in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,485 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOD. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,269,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $80,643,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,369,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,312 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 19,827.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 70.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 430,828 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 177,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on VOD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

